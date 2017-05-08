Overview

Dr. Yi Xie, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from JOHN L DOYLE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Xie works at Xie Yi Medical Office PC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Vertigo and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.