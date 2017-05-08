Dr. Yi Xie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yi Xie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yi Xie, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from JOHN L DOYLE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Xie works at
Locations
-
1
Xie Yi Medical Office PC139 Centre St Ste 715A, New York, NY 10013 Directions (917) 639-3284
- 2 749 61st St Ste 401, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 492-4170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xie?
Really happy with my experience at Dr. Yi Xie's office, he really listens to you to help you, very thoughtful and explains everything you need to know and answers all your questions. He's an excellent, smart, warm, and kind doctor, I highly recommend him to anyone. His assistants are great as well!
About Dr. Yi Xie, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1558688754
Education & Certifications
- JOHN L DOYLE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xie works at
Dr. Xie has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Vertigo and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Xie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.