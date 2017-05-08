See All Pediatric Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Yi Xie, MD

Pediatric Neurology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yi Xie, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from JOHN L DOYLE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Xie works at Xie Yi Medical Office PC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Vertigo and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Xie Yi Medical Office PC
    139 Centre St Ste 715A, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 639-3284
  2. 2
    749 61st St Ste 401, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 492-4170

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 08, 2017
    Really happy with my experience at Dr. Yi Xie's office, he really listens to you to help you, very thoughtful and explains everything you need to know and answers all your questions. He's an excellent, smart, warm, and kind doctor, I highly recommend him to anyone. His assistants are great as well!
    Veronica P. in New York, NY — May 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yi Xie, MD
    About Dr. Yi Xie, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558688754
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHN L DOYLE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yi Xie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xie has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Vertigo and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Xie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

