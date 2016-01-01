Dr. Yi Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yi Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yi Wang, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They completed their fellowship with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellness & Care Medical Inc.1661 Hanover Rd Ste 201, City of Industry, CA 91748 Directions (626) 965-4628
Hospital Affiliations
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
About Dr. Yi Wang, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1427248319
Education & Certifications
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Niagara Falls Medical Center
- University of Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.