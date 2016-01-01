Overview

Dr. Yi Wang, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They completed their fellowship with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center



Dr. Wang works at Wellness And Care Medical in City of Industry, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.