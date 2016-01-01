See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in City of Industry, CA
Dr. Yi Wang, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (8)
Dr. Yi Wang, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They completed their fellowship with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Dr. Wang works at Wellness And Care Medical in City of Industry, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellness & Care Medical Inc.
    1661 Hanover Rd Ste 201, City of Industry, CA 91748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 965-4628

  • Whittier Hospital Medical Center

Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English, Chinese
    • 1427248319
    • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
    • Niagara Falls Medical Center
    • University of Buffalo
    Dr. Yi Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at Wellness And Care Medical in City of Industry, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

