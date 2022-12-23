See All Neurosurgeons in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Yi-Ren Chen, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (67)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yi-Ren Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Chen works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 260, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 67 ratings
Patient Ratings (67)
5 Star
(66)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Yi-Ren Chen, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1114284478
Education & Certifications

  • Minimally Invasive and Complex Spine Fellowship (Stanford University)
  • Stanford University School of Medicine, Department of Neurosurgery
  • Stanford University School of Medicine
  • Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Stanford Health Care

