Dr. Yi-Ren Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Yi-Ren Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital and Stanford Health Care.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6555 Coyle Ave Ste 260, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
After years of other types of therapy with no results, and no other solutions for my Neuropathy disc compression from my previous Doctor, I was encouraged to seek a second opinion and referred to Dr Chen. This was the best decision I could have ever made. During my initial consultation he went over my aches and pains prior to reviewing the x-rays and MRI's to confirm what I was experiencing. He explained my next steps to resolve the issue (surgery) and what percentage of relief I could expect. Achieved! Highly recommended.
About Dr. Yi-Ren Chen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1114284478
Education & Certifications
- Minimally Invasive and Complex Spine Fellowship (Stanford University)
- Stanford University School of Medicine, Department of Neurosurgery
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
