Dr. Yi Ngai, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yi Ngai, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY.

Dr. Ngai works at Good Neighbor Family Practice and Geriatrics P.c. in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Good Neighbor Family Practice and Geriatrics P.c.
    13338 41st Rd Ste CO-3, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 359-8829

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Vertigo
Gastritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vertigo
Gastritis

Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 09, 2016
    Great doctor. Knows her stuff, very compassionate. Both me and my sister feel great and confident going to her. And the location is conveniently located right near the bus stop! -John
    About Dr. Yi Ngai, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    27 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1578625737
    Education & Certifications

    RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ngai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ngai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ngai works at Good Neighbor Family Practice and Geriatrics P.c. in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ngai’s profile.

    Dr. Ngai has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ngai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

