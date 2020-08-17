See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Waltham, MA
Dr. Yi-Meng Yen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yi-Meng Yen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California School Of Med Los Angeles and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Yen works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Developmental Medicine Center
    9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6462
  2. 2
    Child and Young Adult Hip Preservation Program
    300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6021
  3. 3
    Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Program
    319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-3501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 17, 2020
    has treated me 4 years. listens to patients and actually cares about them. explains very well what happens and is very considerate. very skilled.
    — Aug 17, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Yi-Meng Yen, MD
    About Dr. Yi-Meng Yen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881707974
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Children's Hospital
    Residency
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Internship
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • University Of California School Of Med Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yi-Meng Yen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

