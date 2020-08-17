Overview

Dr. Yi-Meng Yen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California School Of Med Los Angeles and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital.



Dr. Yen works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.