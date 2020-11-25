Overview

Dr. Yi Lu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Lu works at Brigham Health Orthopaedic Surgery in Boston, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA and Mansfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.