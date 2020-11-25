Dr. Yi Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yi Lu, MD
Overview
Dr. Yi Lu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Lu works at
Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Neurosciences Center60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6600Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Comprehensive Spine Center1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7680Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Brigham and Women's Neurosurgery of Mansfield200 Copeland Dr, Mansfield, MA 02048 Directions (617) 732-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dr. Yi Lu perform an operation or redo of a 30 year old surgery that scarred as they sometimes do. He doesn't talk a lot - he walked in with the MRI report and imaging and his first words were, "They all missed it!" The proceeded to explain what he would do to make my pain go away, the chances it would and the percentage range it would. I interviewed 6 ortho-pods. I went with Dr. Lu. He had a clear goal and I believed he would see that through - and he did. I woke up from surgery with all my Left Leg pain and back pain gone. In the coming days it was down to a 0.05. It was amazing and better than I could have expected. He is a neurosurgeon who specializes in backs. Highly Recommended.
About Dr. Yi Lu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1598932154
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Brigham & Womens Hosp-Chldns Hosp
- Brigham & Wmns Hosp
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lu speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.