Dr. Yi-Loong Woon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yi-Loong Woon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yi-Loong Woon, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery
Dr. Woon works at
Locations
-
1
NYC Health and Hospitals - Lincoln234 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 579-5613
-
2
Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6784Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Interfaith Medical Center1545 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Directions (718) 613-6888Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 963-7676Monday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woon?
I have been in pain for more than 30 years. When I went to see Dr. Woon, 1 of my legs was "dead" and the other one barely worked. I had a cane. I had two total hip replacement surgeries, one in February and the other in June. And today, I'm walking as if nothing was ever the matter with my hips. The excruciating pain that I had been is practically nonexistent. I am walking without my cane 95% of the time as I still keep it with me just in case. Dr. Woon really cares about his patients and their standard of care. I would definitely recommend him as a top notch surgeon. No amount of Thank You's can show just how much I appreciate what he did for me. In a sentence, he gave me my life back.
About Dr. Yi-Loong Woon, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1003182973
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woon works at
Dr. Woon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woon speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Woon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.