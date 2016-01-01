Overview

Dr. Yi-Lo Yu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Yu works at Western Mass Physician Associates OBGYN in Holyoke, MA with other offices in Westfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.