Dr. Yi Kao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yi Kao, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Dr. Kao works at
Locations
Mount Nittany Physician Group Ear, Nose & Throat/Audiology3901 S Atherton St Ste 6, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 466-6396
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Skilled, professional, compassionate, follows up on my care, and extremely helpful. I have full trust in Dr Kao.
About Dr. Yi Kao, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Portsmouth Naval Hosp
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
