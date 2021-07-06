Overview

Dr. Yi Hsieh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Multicare Auburn Medical Center.



Dr. Hsieh works at Champaign Dental Group in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Neurogenic Bladder and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

