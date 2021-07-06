See All Urologists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Yi Hsieh, MD

Urology
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yi Hsieh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Multicare Auburn Medical Center.

Dr. Hsieh works at Champaign Dental Group in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Neurogenic Bladder and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Federal Way Office
    34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Prostatitis
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jul 06, 2021
Caring, excellent doctor
— Jul 06, 2021
About Dr. Yi Hsieh, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Mandarin
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1184628661
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Jack D Weiler Hospital Albert Einstein
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital
  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Yi Hsieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hsieh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hsieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hsieh works at Champaign Dental Group in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hsieh’s profile.

Dr. Hsieh has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Neurogenic Bladder and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsieh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

