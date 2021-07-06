Dr. Yi Hsieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yi Hsieh, MD
Overview
Dr. Yi Hsieh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Multicare Auburn Medical Center.
Locations
Federal Way Office34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, excellent doctor
About Dr. Yi Hsieh, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Male
- 1184628661
Education & Certifications
- Jack D Weiler Hospital Albert Einstein
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsieh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hsieh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hsieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsieh has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Neurogenic Bladder and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsieh speaks Mandarin.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.