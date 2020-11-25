Overview

Dr. Yi-Hao Yu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at The Personalized Medicine Group of Connecticut in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.