Overview

Dr. Yewlin Chee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Chee works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.