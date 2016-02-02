Dr. Yewlin Chee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yewlin Chee, MD
Overview
Dr. Yewlin Chee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Locations
Harborview Medical Center325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 744-3000
Uw Medicine At South Lake Union750 Republican St # 358061, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 520-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Chee through the emergency room at Boston Eye and Ear. I was there for a detached retina. From the moment we met, she made me feel very comfortable. I used to teach Biology, so I was glad that she didn't speak down to me. She explained each part of the exam and explained her diagnosis. She later checked with the surgeon who confirmed that she was correct. My diagnosis was somewhat unusual, so kudos for her calling it correctly the first time!
About Dr. Yewlin Chee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1770711814
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chee has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.