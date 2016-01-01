See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Yevgeny Shuhatovich, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Yevgeny Shuhatovich, DO

General Hand Surgery
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yevgeny Shuhatovich, DO is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

Dr. Shuhatovich works at Reconstructive Orthopedic Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Reconstructive Orthopedic Center
    1200 Binz St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Arm Surgery
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Arm Surgery
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand and Elbow Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Osteoarthrotomy Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hand, Elbow, and Shoulder Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist and Forearm Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shuhatovich?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yevgeny Shuhatovich, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yevgeny Shuhatovich, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shuhatovich to family and friends

    Dr. Shuhatovich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shuhatovich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yevgeny Shuhatovich, DO.

    About Dr. Yevgeny Shuhatovich, DO

    Specialties
    • General Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003093253
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern Illinois University-School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yevgeny Shuhatovich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuhatovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shuhatovich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shuhatovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shuhatovich works at Reconstructive Orthopedic Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shuhatovich’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuhatovich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuhatovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuhatovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuhatovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yevgeny Shuhatovich, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.