Dr. Yevgeny Litvak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yevgeny Litvak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Litvak works at
Locations
Lifelong Medical Diagnostics PC1460 W 5th St Ste M1, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 234-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Litvak office is the place where you feel that doctor actually cares about. First, I'm always able to make an appointment for next week which is amazing. I never waited more than 15 min which is unbelievable - I have no idea how he can manage it! I have a doctor who actually listen to you and pays an attention to all aspect of your illness and makes you feel comfortable sharing your symptoms. I can recommend him to everyone who is looking for professional care!
About Dr. Yevgeny Litvak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1871513432
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litvak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litvak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litvak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litvak works at
Dr. Litvak has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litvak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Litvak speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Litvak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litvak.
