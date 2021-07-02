Overview

Dr. Yevgeny Azrieli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Azrieli works at Neurology - Upper West Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Ataxia and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.