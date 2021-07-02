Dr. Yevgeny Azrieli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azrieli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yevgeny Azrieli, MD
Dr. Yevgeny Azrieli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Neurology - Upper West Side2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent first consultation. He was actually in the room before I arrived reading my medical history (how often does that happen?) He thoroughly explained his assessment to me, and he treated me like an intelligent adult. I have an intractable problem, I don't know if he will be able to help me, but after being shuffled around by many doctors who never sat down and explained my condition to me, I suddenly felt a little more empowered. All doctors should be this professional.
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
