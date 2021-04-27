Overview

Dr. Yevgeniya Sorokin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.



Dr. Sorokin works at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.