Dr. Yevgeniya Rabovetskaya, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yevgeniya Rabovetskaya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Rabovetskaya works at Raisa Novofastovsky DPM in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novofastovsky, Raisa Dpm
    1812 Quentin Rd Ste M2, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 942-5385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Yevgeniya Rabovetskaya, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1710940416
    Education & Certifications

    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rabovetskaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rabovetskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rabovetskaya works at Raisa Novofastovsky DPM in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rabovetskaya’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabovetskaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabovetskaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabovetskaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabovetskaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

