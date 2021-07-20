Dr. Yevgeniya Osipova, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osipova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yevgeniya Osipova, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yevgeniya Osipova, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Osipova works at
Locations
-
1
Preferred Health Partners546 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Directions (718) 604-4800Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
AdvantageCare Physicians740 64th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 439-2000Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osipova?
Truly an amazing doctor. Aside from her very AWESOME bed manner, she is so knowledgeable and patient. She calmed my worries and gave me the most genuine care possible. God bless her. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
About Dr. Yevgeniya Osipova, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1720492796
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osipova accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osipova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osipova works at
Dr. Osipova has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osipova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osipova speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Osipova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osipova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osipova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osipova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.