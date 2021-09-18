Dr. Yevgeniy Sorokin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorokin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors
- NY
- Brooklyn
- Dr. Yevgeniy Sorokin, DO
Dr. Yevgeniy Sorokin, DO
Overview
Dr. Yevgeniy Sorokin, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Sorokin works at
Locations
-
1
Brooklyn445 Kings Hwy Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 645-0300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Spine
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cervical Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Epidural Steroid Injections
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pinched Nerve in Back
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Sciatica
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorokin?
Doctor Sorokin help me with stop pain in my shoulder Working very accuracy. He is the best doctor.
About Dr. Yevgeniy Sorokin, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1295022168
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorokin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorokin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorokin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorokin works at
Dr. Sorokin has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Spasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorokin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sorokin speaks Russian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorokin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorokin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorokin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorokin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.