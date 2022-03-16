See All Rheumatologists in Worcester, MA
Rheumatology
Overview

Dr. Yevgeniy Popov, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Popov works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Massachusetts Rheumatology Department
    119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-5224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 16, 2022
Went here for Auto Immune issues and Osteo Arthritis. He was super nice and great personality. Took the time to listen and care about any concerns. Tries to actually solve issues and watches out for your best interest. Always gets back to you quickly. Always invested in your quality of care and never leaves any stones unturned when it comes to tests or concerns. Wish he was my PCP to be honest best doctor I ever had.
Bettie — Mar 16, 2022
About Dr. Yevgeniy Popov, DO

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861888158
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Popov has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Popov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Popov works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Popov’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Popov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popov.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

