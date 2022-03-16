Dr. Popov has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yevgeniy Popov, DO
Dr. Yevgeniy Popov, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
University of Massachusetts Rheumatology Department119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5224
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Went here for Auto Immune issues and Osteo Arthritis. He was super nice and great personality. Took the time to listen and care about any concerns. Tries to actually solve issues and watches out for your best interest. Always gets back to you quickly. Always invested in your quality of care and never leaves any stones unturned when it comes to tests or concerns. Wish he was my PCP to be honest best doctor I ever had.
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Popov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popov.
