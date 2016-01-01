Dr. Latyshev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yevgeniy Latyshev, MD
Overview
Dr. Yevgeniy Latyshev, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They completed their residency with Hahnemann Hospital
Dr. Latyshev works at
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Interventional Cardiology465 Cranbury Rd Ste 201, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-1988
Riverside Medical Group62 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ 07031 Directions (201) 991-8565
Riverside Pediatric Group10 1st St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 991-8565
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yevgeniy Latyshev, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1225342439
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latyshev works at
