Dr. Yevgeniy Khavkin, MD
Dr. Yevgeniy Khavkin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine|University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Khavkin Clinic653 N Town Center Dr Ste 602, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 805-4257Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor and great staff. Very personable, made sure all of our questions were answered. After reading some reviews, we were hesitant. Our experience was fantastic from start to finish.
About Dr. Yevgeniy Khavkin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins Hospital|Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine|University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Dr. Khavkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khavkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khavkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khavkin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khavkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khavkin speaks Russian and Spanish.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Khavkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khavkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khavkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khavkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.