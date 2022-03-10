See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Missouri City, TX
Dr. Yetunde Adigun, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Yetunde Adigun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Adigun works at Adrienne LeGendre, MD in Missouri City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adrienne LeGendre, MD
    7010 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 442-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Yetunde Adigun, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730356569
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Baylor College of Medicine, Ob/Gyn, Baylor College of Medicine, Ob/Gyn
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
