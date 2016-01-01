Dr. Yessar Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yessar Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yessar Hussain, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
Austin Neuromuscular Center3901 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 920-0140Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yessar Hussain, MD
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.