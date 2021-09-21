Dr. Yeshwant Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yeshwant Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Yeshwant Reddy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Neurological Associates Ince931 Chatham Ln, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 533-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Dr.! Quite personable and has worked to eliminate the pain with meds, then moved to injections and cauterization.
About Dr. Yeshwant Reddy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1912991001
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Telugu.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
