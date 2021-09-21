Overview

Dr. Yeshwant Reddy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.