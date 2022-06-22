Dr. Yeshvant Navalgund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navalgund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yeshvant Navalgund, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yeshvant Navalgund, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL.
Dr. Navalgund works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Management - Uha1075 Van Voorhis Rd Ste 150, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-6216
-
2
National Spine & Pain Centers - Glen Burnie1600 Crain Hwy S Ste 301, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 787-8315Monday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
National Spine & Pain Centers - Bel Air510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 415, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 270-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Pennsylvania Physical Medicine Inc.120 Village Dr, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (412) 561-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Navalgund?
excellent
About Dr. Yeshvant Navalgund, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1558354738
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navalgund has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navalgund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navalgund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navalgund works at
Dr. Navalgund has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navalgund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Navalgund speaks Cantonese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Navalgund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navalgund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navalgund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navalgund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.