Overview

Dr. Yesenia Santiago, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Santiago works at South Florida Rheumatology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL and Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.