Dr. Yesenia Santiago, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yesenia Santiago, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Santiago works at
Locations
South Florida Rheumatology4700 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-3252
South Florida Rheumatology1 SW 129th Ave Ste 401, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 450-8980Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Weston Office1040 Weston Rd Ste 215, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 961-3252
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great office personnel, Excellent Dr., patient, kind, caring. Knows the right questions to ask, and makes appropriate referrals to provide complete care!
About Dr. Yesenia Santiago, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
