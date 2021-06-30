See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Yervant Khatcherian, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yervant Khatcherian, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Khatcherian works at Yervant A Khatcherian MD PA in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Dehydration and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medflorida, LLC Yervant Khatcherian
    29605 US Highway 19 N Ste 170, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 771-8444
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nausea
Dehydration
Polyuria
Nausea
Dehydration
Polyuria

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 30, 2021
    Dr. Khatcherian is wellness resource. He is so well informed. He respects my time. He has a 'tell it like it is' manner that is much appreciated. He shares helpful information and has provided me with the best in necessary referrals. He has a conservative approach which I appreciate and would not hesitate to recommend him. I found his care through word of mouth recommendation myself, and have all of my family in his care.
    Cathy Nelson — Jun 30, 2021
    About Dr. Yervant Khatcherian, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Armenian and French
    • 1104823350
    Education & Certifications

    • Interfaith Med Center
    • University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
    • University Of Alexandria
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yervant Khatcherian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatcherian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khatcherian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khatcherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khatcherian works at Yervant A Khatcherian MD PA in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Khatcherian’s profile.

    Dr. Khatcherian has seen patients for Nausea, Dehydration and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khatcherian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatcherian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatcherian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatcherian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatcherian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

