Dr. Yervand Set Agayan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Set Agayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yervand Set Agayan, DO
Dr. Yervand Set Agayan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Yervand Darven Set-agayan DO PC800 S Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 242-5300
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
For the last 10 years been to so many doctors, finally I did find a doctor who cares and puts time with patients. He is very knowledgeable and a Doctor that can be trusted on his diagnosis. He is very caring and the best. I can go on saying more about him but see him once then you will know how good Doctor he is.
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023216173
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
Dr. Set Agayan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Set Agayan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Set Agayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Set Agayan works at
Dr. Set Agayan speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Set Agayan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Set Agayan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Set Agayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Set Agayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.