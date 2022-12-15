Overview

Dr. Yeruva Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital, Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Liberty, MO and Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.