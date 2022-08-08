Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, DPM
Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They graduated from Kent State University and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic - Brentwood1001 Health Park Dr Ste 330, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 258-9826
Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle - Central Nashville2201 Murphy Ave Ste 215, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 235-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic - Skyline3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 740, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 235-7657Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic - Pleasant View2536 Tn-49 Ste 120, Pleasant View, TN 37146 Directions (615) 703-2382
Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic - Whitehouse491 Sage Rd N, White House, TN 37188 Directions (615) 703-2381
TriStar Skyline Medical Center3441 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 553-7335
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Yerusalem Lanier is very knowledgeable and competent Podiatrist. She is pleasant, listens to her patients and very concerned about the pain when I received shots. I highly recommend her. Not only is she passionate about her patients but she's also passionate about what she does, that's what makes her a great doctor!
About Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Amharic
- 1760836290
- Saint Vincent Hospital Worcester MA
- Kent State University
Dr. Lanier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanier has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lanier speaks Amharic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.