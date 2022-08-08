See All Podiatrists in Brentwood, TN
Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, DPM

Podiatry
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They graduated from Kent State University and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

Dr. Lanier works at Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic - Brentwood in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN, Pleasant View, TN and White House, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic - Brentwood
    1001 Health Park Dr Ste 330, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 258-9826
  2. 2
    Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle - Central Nashville
    2201 Murphy Ave Ste 215, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 235-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic - Skyline
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 740, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 235-7657
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic - Pleasant View
    2536 Tn-49 Ste 120, Pleasant View, TN 37146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2382
  5. 5
    Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic - Whitehouse
    491 Sage Rd N, White House, TN 37188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2381
  6. 6
    TriStar Skyline Medical Center
    3441 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 553-7335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lanier?

    Aug 08, 2022
    Dr. Yerusalem Lanier is very knowledgeable and competent Podiatrist. She is pleasant, listens to her patients and very concerned about the pain when I received shots. I highly recommend her. Not only is she passionate about her patients but she's also passionate about what she does, that's what makes her a great doctor!
    George Hanna — Aug 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lanier to family and friends

    Dr. Lanier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lanier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, DPM.

    About Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760836290
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Vincent Hospital Worcester MA
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kent State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lanier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lanier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lanier has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.