See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Davenport, FL
Dr. Yerania Rodriguez Navedo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Yerania Rodriguez Navedo, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yerania Rodriguez Navedo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. 

Dr. Rodriguez Navedo works at Cypress Medical Center in Davenport, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Raphael Lopez LLC
    131 Webb Dr Ste C, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 660-4747
  2. 2
    Watson Clinic Main
    1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 680-7519
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Malaise and Fatigue

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez Navedo?

    Dec 31, 2020
    Dr. Navedo is by far the best Ruematoligist in Central Florida. She is so caring and knowledgeable and in every way loves her patients. I recommend her 100%.
    Lila Ritz — Dec 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yerania Rodriguez Navedo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yerania Rodriguez Navedo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rodriguez Navedo to family and friends

    Dr. Rodriguez Navedo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rodriguez Navedo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yerania Rodriguez Navedo, MD.

    About Dr. Yerania Rodriguez Navedo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548454788
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yerania Rodriguez Navedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez Navedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez Navedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez Navedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez Navedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez Navedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez Navedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yerania Rodriguez Navedo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.