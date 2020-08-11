Dr. Yeong Sheu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yeong Sheu, MD
Overview
Dr. Yeong Sheu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from National Taiwan University and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Sheu works at
Locations
Roberto A. Beaton M.d. Inc.4314 W Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 845-1854
Angel Occupational Therapy Inc.1118 S Garfield Ave Ste 203, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 289-5688
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (626) 289-5688
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sheu was friendly. He was very careful and checking each detail. He shows confidence and professionalism.
About Dr. Yeong Sheu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- National Taiwan University
