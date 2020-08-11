Overview

Dr. Yeong Sheu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from National Taiwan University and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Sheu works at Roberto Beaton MD in Burbank, CA with other offices in Alhambra, CA and Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.