Dr. Yeon-Jeen Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
JC Plastic Surgery Of Atlanta780 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 312-3878Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Tower Office5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 820, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-1998
Johns Creek Office11459 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 100, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (770) 622-2498
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Chang does a wonderful job. Her filler results are reliable every time. I have recommended her to many family and friends
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- Detroit Receiving Hospital University Health Center
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Korean and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
