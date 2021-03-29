See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Yeon-Jeen Chang, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yeon-Jeen Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at JC Plastic Surgery Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    JC Plastic Surgery Of Atlanta
    780 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 312-3878
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Tower Office
    5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 820, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-1998
  3. 3
    Johns Creek Office
    11459 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 100, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 622-2498

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Yeon-Jeen Chang, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    • 1245351600
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Receiving Hospital University Health Center
    • Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yeon-Jeen Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

