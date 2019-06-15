Dr. Yen-Yi Peng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yen-Yi Peng, MD
Overview
Dr. Yen-Yi Peng, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Amity Neurology236 W 6th St Ste 401, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 432-6189
- 2 500 Damonte Ranch Pkwy Ste 1030, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 432-6189
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with my experience at Dr. Peng's new office. I can be a hard critic of hospitals and the people employed by them. Combine that attitude with an innate crankiness when I’m not feeling at all well and the result can be much less than pleasant. This time (My first time at his new office) was a world away from previous experiences when he was at Renown. It was good to be treated with professionalism and care. When I say the doctor and all the other employees in his new office made me feel that I was in safe hands and even made me smile when I left, then you can believe they are the best. I am truly grateful and won’t get that awful feeling of dread the next time I have to see him. I appreciated their follow-up and willingness to answer questions also. A big thank you to all of them.
About Dr. Yen-Yi Peng, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peng has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Cerebrovascular Disease and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peng speaks Japanese and Mandarin.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Peng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.