See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Yen-Yi Peng, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Yen-Yi Peng, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (24)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yen-Yi Peng, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Peng works at Thomas E Killeen MD in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Cerebrovascular Disease and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amity Neurology
    236 W 6th St Ste 401, Reno, NV 89503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 432-6189
  2. 2
    500 Damonte Ranch Pkwy Ste 1030, Reno, NV 89521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 432-6189

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
  • Carson Valley Medical Center
  • Renown Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Tremor
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Peng?

    Jun 15, 2019
    I was very pleased with my experience at Dr. Peng's new office. I can be a hard critic of hospitals and the people employed by them. Combine that attitude with an innate crankiness when I’m not feeling at all well and the result can be much less than pleasant. This time (My first time at his new office) was a world away from previous experiences when he was at Renown. It was good to be treated with professionalism and care. When I say the doctor and all the other employees in his new office made me feel that I was in safe hands and even made me smile when I left, then you can believe they are the best. I am truly grateful and won’t get that awful feeling of dread the next time I have to see him. I appreciated their follow-up and willingness to answer questions also. A big thank you to all of them.
    — Jun 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yen-Yi Peng, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yen-Yi Peng, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peng to family and friends

    Dr. Peng's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Peng

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yen-Yi Peng, MD.

    About Dr. Yen-Yi Peng, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891951638
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yen-Yi Peng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peng has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Cerebrovascular Disease and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Peng speaks Japanese and Mandarin.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Peng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yen-Yi Peng, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.