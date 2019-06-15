Overview

Dr. Yen-Yi Peng, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Peng works at Thomas E Killeen MD in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Cerebrovascular Disease and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.