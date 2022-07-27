Dr. Yenhui Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yenhui Huang, MD
Dr. Yenhui Huang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They completed their fellowship with 2012 - University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ
Cape Cardiology Group211 Saint Francis Dr Ste 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Huang is a very nice and caring Doctor. He always takes his time explaining things.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1164696779
Education & Certifications
- 2012 - University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ
- 2009 - University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ
- 2001 - Far East Rand Hospital, Springs, South Africa
- Cardiovascular Disease
