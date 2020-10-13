Overview

Dr. Yelena Yavich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from First Saint Petersburg State Medical University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Yavich works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.