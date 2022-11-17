See All Rheumatologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Yelena Sokolova, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yelena Sokolova, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Sokolova works at New York Integrative Rheumatology in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Malaise and Fatigue and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Integrative Rheumatology
    New York Integrative Rheumatology
4766B Bedford Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235
(718) 648-8877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Dr. Sokolova was very nice, professional and listened to all my concerns. She didn’t rush and took her time making sure she did everything during my visit The doctor is knowledgeable and thorough. She was very pleasant and explained everything so I could understand.Communication was clear and respectful . Office staff is very friendly and efficient. Highly recommend
    Fonata Shnayder — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Yelena Sokolova, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1629002548
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop University Hosp
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Med Ctr Richmond
    Medical Education
    • First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov
    Undergraduate School
    • First Tashkent State Medical Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yelena Sokolova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokolova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sokolova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sokolova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sokolova works at New York Integrative Rheumatology in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sokolova’s profile.

    Dr. Sokolova has seen patients for Osteopenia, Malaise and Fatigue and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokolova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokolova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokolova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokolova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokolova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

