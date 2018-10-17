Overview

Dr. Yelena Shrayber, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Almaty Medical School|Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Shrayber works at Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.