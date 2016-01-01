Dr. Yelena Shpigel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shpigel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Shpigel, MD
Overview
Dr. Yelena Shpigel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They graduated from TARTU ULIKOOLI COLLEGE OF MEDICNE DE L'UNIVERSITE DE TARTU and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Shpigel works at
Locations
Meadowbrook Neurology Group, PC1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 204, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 938-7730
Meadowbrook Neurology Group, PC3501 Masons Mill Rd Ste 502, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions (215) 938-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yelena Shpigel, MD
- Neurology
- English, Estonian
- 1205888377
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital|Mcp Hahnemann University|Temple University Hospital
- TARTU ULIKOOLI COLLEGE OF MEDICNE DE L'UNIVERSITE DE TARTU
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shpigel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shpigel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shpigel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shpigel works at
Dr. Shpigel speaks Estonian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shpigel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shpigel.
