Dr. Yelena Roschina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roschina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatric Neurologists
- NJ
- Hackensack
- Dr. Yelena Roschina, DO
Dr. Yelena Roschina, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yelena Roschina, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Dr. Roschina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at HackensackUMC30 Prospect Ave Rm 338, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 968-0163
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rasmussen's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rathke's Cleft Cyst
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Walking
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Tuberous Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Roschina?
Cared enough to send me for a second opinion to a top doctor in NYC before diagnosing my son with MS..she respects my sons in put and takes no chances with his care ..I trust her 100%.
About Dr. Yelena Roschina, DO
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1346476124
Education & Certifications
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roschina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roschina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roschina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roschina works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roschina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roschina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roschina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roschina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.