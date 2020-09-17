See All Hematologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Yelena Patsiornik, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yelena Patsiornik, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Odessa Medical Institute Named For Ni Pirogov and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Down East Community Hospital, Houlton Regional Hospital, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and Northern Light Mayo Hospital.

Dr. Patsiornik works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers
    3686 S ROME ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 890-7705
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ironwood Cacner & Research Centers
    6111 E Arbor Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 981-1326
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Down East Community Hospital
  • Houlton Regional Hospital
  • Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
  • Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital
  • Northern Light Mayo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Hemophilia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia
Hemophilia
Vitamin B Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Patsiornik?

    Sep 17, 2020
    Always professional and very personable. Doctor managed my successful treatment.
    Emmet C Cleary — Sep 17, 2020
    About Dr. Yelena Patsiornik, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1639364243
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    • Coney Island Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Odessa Medical Institute Named For Ni Pirogov
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yelena Patsiornik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Patsiornik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patsiornik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patsiornik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patsiornik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patsiornik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

