Dr. Yelena Patsiornik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yelena Patsiornik, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Odessa Medical Institute Named For Ni Pirogov and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Down East Community Hospital, Houlton Regional Hospital, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and Northern Light Mayo Hospital.
Dr. Patsiornik works at
Locations
-
1
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers3686 S ROME ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 890-7705Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ironwood Cacner & Research Centers6111 E Arbor Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-1326Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Down East Community Hospital
- Houlton Regional Hospital
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital
- Northern Light Mayo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always professional and very personable. Doctor managed my successful treatment.
About Dr. Yelena Patsiornik, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1639364243
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Coney Island Hospital
- Odessa Medical Institute Named For Ni Pirogov
- Medical Oncology
