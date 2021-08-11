Dr. Yelena Ogneva, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogneva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Ogneva, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yelena Ogneva, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Boris Livshin Physician PC9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor, good bedside manners, explains everything in very clear and simple manner. Also because it's ambulatory medical clinic all necessary tests were done ASAP during one visit. Doctor was able to diagnose right away.
About Dr. Yelena Ogneva, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1225075179
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogneva has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogneva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogneva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogneva has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogneva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ogneva speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogneva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogneva.
