Overview

Dr. Yelena Ogneva, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ogneva works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.