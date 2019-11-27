Overview

Dr. Yelena Novik, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Novik works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.