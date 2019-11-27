Dr. Yelena Novik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Novik, MD
Dr. Yelena Novik, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Hospitals160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor! Caring, loving and knowledgeable. She explains everything and takes her time with you! I am in great hands!
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Russian and Spanish
- 1710988738
- UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY
