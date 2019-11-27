See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Yelena Novik, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Yelena Novik, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yelena Novik, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Novik works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Medical Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Madhuri Devabhaktuni, MD
Dr. Madhuri Devabhaktuni, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Edward Wolin, MD
Dr. Edward Wolin, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. William Cook, MD
Dr. William Cook, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Hospitals
    160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-5350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Novik?

    Nov 27, 2019
    Great doctor! Caring, loving and knowledgeable. She explains everything and takes her time with you! I am in great hands!
    — Nov 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yelena Novik, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yelena Novik, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Novik to family and friends

    Dr. Novik's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Novik

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yelena Novik, MD.

    About Dr. Yelena Novik, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, French, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710988738
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yelena Novik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Novik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novik works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Novik’s profile.

    Dr. Novik has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Novik speaks Chinese, French, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Russian and Spanish.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Novik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yelena Novik, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.