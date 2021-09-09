Dr. Yelena Malina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Malina, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yelena Malina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Leningrad Medical Pediatrics Institute and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Y.Malina, MD, FAAP, PC2426 Mermaid Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 676-2055
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Me siento muy bien con el cuidado de mis hijos con la Dr. Malina. Ella es muy amable, solidaria, y se preocupa por el bienestar de mis hijos.También sus asistentes son muy amables y compresivas. Gracias Dr. Malina y Kathy.
About Dr. Yelena Malina, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1740388917
- St.Petersburg Institute Of Advanced Medical Studies
- Blank Chldns Hosp
- Leningrad Medical Pediatrics Institute
- Leningrad Pediatric Medical Institute
