Dr. Yelena Malina, MD

Pediatrics
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yelena Malina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Leningrad Medical Pediatrics Institute and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Malina works at Y.Malina, MD, FAAP, PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Y.Malina, MD, FAAP, PC
    2426 Mermaid Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 676-2055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Asthma
Pediatric Obesity
Administrative Physical
Asthma
Pediatric Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Administrative Physical
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pediatric Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care
Infections
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Well Baby Care
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Me siento muy bien con el cuidado de mis hijos con la Dr. Malina. Ella es muy amable, solidaria, y se preocupa por el bienestar de mis hijos.También sus asistentes son muy amables y compresivas. Gracias Dr. Malina y Kathy.
    Jhosiel & Amy — Sep 09, 2021
    About Dr. Yelena Malina, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740388917
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St.Petersburg Institute Of Advanced Medical Studies
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Blank Chldns Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Leningrad Medical Pediatrics Institute
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Leningrad Pediatric Medical Institute
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yelena Malina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malina works at Y.Malina, MD, FAAP, PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Malina’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Malina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

