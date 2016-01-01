Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD
Overview
Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Lubman works at
Locations
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-2574
UM SJMG Women's Health Associates7300 York Rd Ste 201, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-5470
University Of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group OB/GYN Specialists1777 Reisterstown Rd Ste 235, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 415-5883
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1871549907
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lubman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lubman has seen patients for Atrophic Vaginitis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lubman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lubman speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.