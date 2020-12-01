See All General Surgeons in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Yelena Levitin, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (36)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yelena Levitin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Community First Medical Center and Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Levitin works at Chicago Surgical Clinic in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Surgical Clinic
    129 W RAND RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 215-0530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Community First Medical Center
  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Lesion Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 01, 2020
    Dr. Levitin is the most caring and thorough physician I have ever met. My surgery recovery was fast and easy, and the doctor was always available to answer my questions. Her team was great, and the office is very clean (great for these crazy times). Thank you SO much!!!
    — Dec 01, 2020
    About Dr. Yelena Levitin, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1235279860
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Rush Pres St Lukes/ Cook County
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yelena Levitin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levitin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levitin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levitin works at Chicago Surgical Clinic in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Levitin’s profile.

    Dr. Levitin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

