Dr. Yelena Levitin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yelena Levitin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Community First Medical Center and Evanston Hospital.
Chicago Surgical Clinic129 W RAND RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 215-0530
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Community First Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
Dr. Levitin is the most caring and thorough physician I have ever met. My surgery recovery was fast and easy, and the doctor was always available to answer my questions. Her team was great, and the office is very clean (great for these crazy times). Thank you SO much!!!
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1235279860
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Pres St Lukes/ Cook County
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
