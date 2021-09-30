Dr. Koss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yelena Koss, MD
Overview
Dr. Yelena Koss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burlingame, CA.
Dr. Koss works at
Locations
Nani Khananashvili Dba Lemi Medical Center1838 El Camino Real Ste 100, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 347-1182
- 2 100 S San Mateo Dr Ste 5184, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 696-5912
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Koss is very attentive and caring to her patients. As one of her patients, I appreciate her high level of psychiatric care and she quickly responded to any of my questions and requests to fill out medical forms. I feel fortunate to have been helped by Dr. Koss.
About Dr. Yelena Koss, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1487738696
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
