Dr. Yelena Havryliuk, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (142)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yelena Havryliuk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Havryliuk works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Oophorectomy
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Oophorectomy
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Carcinosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 142 ratings
    Patient Ratings (142)
    5 Star
    (133)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Havryliuk is an excellent physician. She is extremely thorough in her exam, she listens and addresses all questions and concerns. She uses clinical judgment and orders labs and imaging only when needed to guide management. I would highly recommend her!
    Dee Dee Wu — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yelena Havryliuk, MD
    About Dr. Yelena Havryliuk, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467622043
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Primary Care
