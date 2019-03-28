Dr. Yelena Ginzburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginzburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Ginzburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yelena Ginzburg, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
My husband has been seeing Dr. Ginzburg regularly. She is patient, listens to him and me (his wife) and always provides the highest standard of care. You will be well served by her personally and will feel well taken care of personally.
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1407946247
- Mount Sinai Hospital
